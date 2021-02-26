Time
Doors open at 6:30pm, virtual event begins at 7pm.
Location
The Abbott Event Space , 1901 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO, 64108
Join us for the 4th Annual Bubble Ball for Wishes Sake!
This signature event will be streamed live from The Abbott in the Crossroads Arts District of Downtown Kansas City for a unique virtual experience to bring awareness to the extraordinary power of hope and healing that a wish come true can deliver for children battling critical illnesses.
This virtual event will include a runway fashion show, where fashion pieces have been designed by local artists and companies using bubble wrap! These unique fashion pieces are all inspired by local Missouri & Kansas wish kids’ favorite movies.
This one-of-a-kind event will also feature an interactive program with voting on bubble wrap art, a fantastic silent and live auction, mission moments and much more – all to raise vital funds for wishes granted by the Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas chapter. This event is co-chaired by Jeff Eden from DEG Digital and Eric Kruger from Team Drive-Away.
Registration is REQUIRED to participate in the silent and live auction, games, and fashion/art voting. Head over to bubbleballKC.com for more information and to register for FREE today!
It is estimated that each year nearly 600 children qualify for a wish from Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. The chapter hopes to take a step closer to their vision of granting the wish of every eligible child with this year’s event goal of funding an additional 30 wishes.
Click here to relive all the excitement from last year's event and to gain inspiration from last year's bubble wrap pieces!
Attire: Cocktail
