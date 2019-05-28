Noah’s Bandage Project has two goals – To help provide cool and fun bandages to kids that need them and to help support pediatric cancer research.
Noah's Bandage Project also aims to raise funding for Pediatric Cancer research. Today, only 4% of national funding goes to support children. Our kids deserve more and Noah's Bandage Project will help raise awareness and funding to help find cures.
Noah’s Bandage Project not only collects and donates bandages, but they also raise and donate funds to be used for childhood cancer research to Children’s Mercy Kansas City; a national leader in pediatric cancer research and treatment, as well as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country.
Join us Sept. 5 for the 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Noah's Bandage Project.
Ironhorse Golf Club
15400 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66224
8 am Registration | 9 am Shotgun Start
4-Person Scramble
For more information or to register
info@chris-leef.com | 913-631-1232 | www.chris-leef.com/golf
