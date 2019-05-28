When a loved one hears the words “you have cancer,” it is a dark and scary time. LLS’s Light The Night brings light to the darkness of cancer through hope, research and support for patients, families, friends, doctors, nurses, researchers, colleagues and caregivers. Imagine if every time a patient saw light in a dark moment they felt the warmth of 1 million supporters cheering them to a victory against cancer. Imagine if every time a family member saw a lantern glowing bright they knew there was a doctor or research honing in on a treatment to eliminate cancer. Imagine if every time a caregiver saw a light shining in the window they knew thousands of families were wishing them strength and courage. Light The Night is hope for the future. As the fastest growing platform, Light The Night is reaching nearly 1 million people annually. Locally, in 2018, more than 6,000 people in the Kansas City Area participated and raised $1,000,000!
We invite you to join us on Sept. 14th at Cleveland University-Kansas City beginning at 6pm! Come enjoy a pre-walk carnival with food and entertainment for all ages! Following a fireworks start, Champions For Cures walk along a one-mile route carrying illuminated lanterns – white for patients and survivors, red for supporters and gold for teams walking in memory of a loved one.
