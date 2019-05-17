Join us for the 16th Annual Kanas City Zoo Run, “Run for the Tree Kangaroos,” Sept. 21st, supporting Zoo conservation. We offer a 4-Mile timed event and a 1-Mile Family Fun Run. It’s a beautiful, unique racecourse, showcasing our own Kansas City Zoo. You will receive a t-shirt, a free entry back into the Zoo for the day and enjoy a post-race party with a live band and a great expo.
To sign up or learn more, please go to: www.kansascityzoorun.org.
