CAMP QUALITY
Camp Quality is a non-profit organization that provides year-round programs, experiences and companionship for diagnosed children and their families, all at no cost. 'Letting Kids with Cancer Be Kids Again' is not only our tagline, but it has been part of our mission for more than 34 years. Each year over 280 children from Kansas and Missouri take part in our programming through summer camps, family camps, sibling retreats and teen weekends.
Approximately 43 children nationwide are diagnosed daily with some form of cancer. These children, and their families, look for a larger support system with meaningful resources to lean on during these challenging times. By creating opportunities and experiences for the patients - recently diagnosed, undergoing treatment, and those in remission - and their family, Camp Quality is able to connect them with others facing similar circumstances.
In Missouri and Kansas, Camp Quality invests more than $570,000 each year to operate our activities and programs. Camp Quality has relied primarily on individual donations to support operating costs and is now hosting our 2nd Annual Gala to raise money to continue to support these programs. The Gala will take place Friday, September 11th at Feast of Fancy from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.