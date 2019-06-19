Join us on September 19th for the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Kansas City Season Tipoff event. This year’s event will take place at the Grand Ballroom at Bartle Hall and will start at 6 p.m.
Our Coaches vs. Cancer event features a silent and live auction, cocktails and gourmet food, and a powerful conversation with the area’s top college basketball coaches from the University of Kansas, Kansas State, UMKC, Northwest Missouri State University and University of Missouri previewing their upcoming season.
The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Today, more than 500 Division I, II and III college coaches, along with high school and other youth league coaches across the country are involved in the program, having raised more than $115 million to support the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Funds raised from this event support pediatric cancers. For more information about the Coaches vs. Cancer KC Season Tipoff event, visit CVCKCSeasonTipoff.org.
