Help grant wishes on Sept. 20 at the Bubble Ball for Wishes Sake as a Sponsor, Artist or In-Kind Donor.
This event is truly like no other. Featuring Static Sculptures and a Fashion Show all made of Bubble Wrap by local Artists.
Creations are based off Wish Kids Favorite Movies.
Evening also features Cocktails, Local Food Stations, Music, Live & Silent Auction, Interactive Voting, Special Guests and MORE.
All proceeds benefit local Kansas City Children suffering from critical illnesses to receive their one true wish.
Contact Emily Fundermann: EFundermann@mokan.wish.org or 913-449-3067 for more information.
