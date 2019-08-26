You are invited to our premiere fundraising event. All the monies raised will help provide personal care-items to promote human dignity and eliminate the gap for Children and Adults. Giving the Basics works in partnership with school districts, police departments and community partners.
Be the Cat’s Pajamas and join us for a speak easy evening with whiskey tasting, a signature cocktail, catering from KC’s Finest establishments, entertainment by our very own talented singer and dancer, Lonnie McFadden. Roll the dice, play your cards and you are guaranteed a rip roaring good time.
Register online at: www.GivingTheBasics.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.