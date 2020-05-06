JOIN US FOR THE 2020 KANSAS CITY ZOO RUN, "RUN FOR THE SLOTH" – Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020
The Kansas City Zoo Run features a different featured species each year. Both events are open to runners and walkers.
Participants receive:
• Custom designed featured species t-shirt
• Custom finisher's medal
• Free race-day entry into the zoo
• A great finish-line post-race party/expo
Limited supply of the 15th Anniversary Custom Goodr Sunglasses.
RACE INFORMATION
PACKET PICK-UP & REGISTRATION
Dress for rain or shine! NO REFUNDS due to weather.
In the event of lightning or dangerous weather, we may delay the event as long as possible, pending the Zoo restrictions on timing. If excessive rain causes the course to be impassable, the course may be modified and possible a shorter distance. Details will be provided at the start line.
FRIDAY PACKET PICKUP & REGISTRATION
Friday, September 25
11am – 7pm
Garry Gribbles Running Sports 11908 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213
SATURDAY PACKET PICKUP & REGISTRATION
Saturday, September 26
7am - 8am | 4 mile
7am - 9:20am | 1 mile
Kansas City Zoo main entrance 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
7:00-8:00 a.m.
Race Day Packet Pickup
Located at the main Zoo entrance. (Packet pickup is open until 9:20am for the 1 mile).
RACE START TIMES
8:30 a.m.
4-Mile Event
Starlight Road, just East of the Meyer entrance in Swope Park
Please line up according to your Estimated Finish Time:
30:01 - 36:00 min(7:31 - 9:00/mi pace)
36:01 - 40:00 min(9:01-10:00/mi pace)
40:01 - 45:00 min(10:01-11:15 pace)
45:01-50:00 min(11:16-12:30 pace)
50:01-55:00 min(12:31-13:45 pace)
55:01-60:00 min(13:46-15:00 pace)
Walkers & Strollers +60:00 min(+15:00 pace)*
*Please note: Strollers MUST line up in the last wave. NO runners will be allowed to run with strollers. This will be strictly enforced on the course and anyone who appears to be running with a stroller will be asked to move to the side of the course until all runners have passed. The course can be narrow and crowded in places and this ensures the safety of all participants.
9:45 a.m.
1-Mile Run/Walk
1-Mile Start located inside the Zoo near the Elephant Overlook and finishes at the 4-Mile finish line
10:00 a.m. (approx.)
Endangered Species talk from our animal experts
Awards Ceremony
Artwork Contest Winner announced in Expo Area
RACEDAY DIRECTIONS & PARKING
PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY AND CARPOOL!
Parking is limited.
THE MEYER ENTRANCE WILL CLOSE AT 8:15am.
Enter from 63rd Street if arriving after 8:15am.
THE GREGORY ENTRANCE WILL CLOSE AT 7:45am.
Enter from 63rd Street if arriving after 7:45am.
Directions: The Kansas City Zoo is located in Swope Park at 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri.
Just off I-435 and US-71 Highway, the Zoo is easily accessible from any part of the metropolitan area.
Parking: From I-435, we recommend entering from 63rd Street into Swope Park. From 71 Hwy, take Meyer Blvd exit directly into Swope Park.
THE MEYER ENTRANCE WILL CLOSE AT 8:15am.
Enter from 63rd Street if arriving after 8:15am.
THE GREGORY ENTRANCE WILL CLOSE AT 7:45am.
Enter from 63rd Street if arriving after 7:45am.
Parking is available in the Zebra and Cheetah lots. Zoo personnel and volunteers will be on hand to direct participants and spectators to the correct location. The Mane lot is the Post Race Food/Refreshments/Awards/Expo area and closed to parking. PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY. Allow plenty of time for parking and walking to the start line, which could be some distance from your car.
SPECTATORS
FOR THE RUNNERS' AND EVERYONE'S SAFETY,
SPECTATORS ARE ONLY ALLOWED AT THE FINISH LINE AREA.
PLEASE STAY OFF THE RACE COURSE.
We want to encourage your friends and family to come cheer you on and enjoy the Zoo. We offer a discounted admission price for those attending with a participant.
Zoo admission prices are discounted for guests of runners: $9 for adults and $6 for children (2 and under are free). Spectator pricing is only available until 10am. All spectators must enter through the main Zoo entrance. No spectators will be allowed to enter through any other gates. The Beastro Concessions opens at 8:00am at the Main Gate.
Please refer to “Directions/Parking" above for parking instructions.
AWARDS
Awards Ceremony: The awards ceremony will start approx. at 10:00 a.m. at the post-race refreshment area. Age group awards will be posted as soon as they are calculated and verified at the post-race expo area.
Age group awards will not be called at the awards ceremony this year. All awards may be picked up at the awards table. This will allow more time to enjoy the expo vendors and live music.
Endangered SpeciesTalk: Our experts will provide a talk about why the animal is endangered, so we can all learn more about this endangered species.
Fun random prizes will be awarded at the post-race area.
Overall Awards: 1st place Male and Female Overall, 2nd place Male and Female Overall, 3rd place Male and Female Overall, 1st place Male and Female Masters
Age Group Awards - 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awarded in each age group: <10, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+
Age group awards can be picked up at Garry Gribble's Running Sports until October 15 at 11908 W. 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213.
RESULTS
Timing Results will be available Saturday, September 26, by 1pm or before.
Awards not picked up at the race will be available to pick up at Garry Gribble’s Running Sports, Overland Park location until 10/15/19. Team awards will be delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.