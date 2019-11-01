FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Save the date for the annual Project Warmth Coat and Blanket drive!
Gently used and new coats and jackets in all sizes from infant/toddler to youth to adult sizes are needed. Blankets of all sizes and weights are also appreciated. No clothing, please.
Thanks to Project Warmth KC’s partner, The Salvation Army, the donated items will be sorted and distributed to nearly 70 shelters and other organizations qualifying for assistance throughout eight counties across the Greater Kansas City area.
Much appreciated CASH DONATIONS are used to help pay utility costs – heating and cooling – throughout the year. To make a cash donation to Project Warmth, click here.
Donations can be dropped off at the KCTV5 offices at 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional drop offs:
- Oak Barry Shopping Center -- 600 NE Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64155
- Oak Park Mall -- 11159 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS 66214
- Independence Center -- 2035 Independence Center, Independence, MO 64057
- Town Center Plaza -- 5000 W. 119 St., Leawood, KS 66209
- Ward Parkway Shopping Center -- 8600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64114
- The Kansas City Star -- 1601 McGee St., Kansas City, MO 64108
- Bayberry Crossing -- 559 SE Melody Ln., Lee's Summit, MO 64063
For more information, please send an email to projectwarmthkc@gmail.com and one of our volunteers will answer as soon as possible.