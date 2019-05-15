The ALS Association Mid-America Chapter's Walk to Defeat ALS is a national signature event to raise money and awareness for ALS.
This fun, family-friendly event is a great way for companies to promote teamwork and for families to come together while raising money for a great cause.
The 2019 event will take place Oct. 5 at Kauffman Stadium at 9 a.m.
Contact Heather Harper at 6950 Squibb Road, Suite 210, Mission, KS 66202 or 913-648-2062 or hharper@alsa-midamerica.org or alsa-midamerica.org.
