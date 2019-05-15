The 25th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Arrowhead Stadium.
All guests will enjoy food, family games, pony rides, mechanical rides, inflatables, live music and much more.
Registration for the Step Up Walk is $25 per individuals ages 13 and up and $15 for guests 3-12 and 2. Guests two and younger are free. The registration price includes a Step Up Walk t-shirt, food and entertainment.
Learn more at my.kcdsg.org/stepup or by calling 913-384-4848. Bring the entire family and celebrate someone with Down syndrome.
Funds raised from this event support the Down Syndrome Guild. DSG supports 1,500 families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.