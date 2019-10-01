AN EVENING OF
CULINARY EXCELLENCE SIGNATURE CHEFS AUCTION
DATE: Thursday, October 17, 2019 | Time: 6:30 PM
LOCATION: The Muehlebach Hotel
ADDRESS: 1213 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
EVENT DETAILS
The Signature Chefs Auction features local culinary talent who create a selection of fine cuisine for an exclusive audience. Meet our chefs, who are artists, innovators and philanthropists and share your commitment to improve the health of all moms and babies.
Join Lead Chefs Ryan Brazeal and Jessica Armstrong for an unforgettable evening to sample our chefs' creations, enjoy an incredible live auction and enjoy the opportunity to participate in a special Fund the Mission activity. Have a decadent dessert while you bid on unique packages, raising your paddle and giving generously to support all moms and babies.
For Tickets: https://marchofdimeskansascity.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/SignatureChefsAuctionKSKansasCity102019/PurchaseGive/tabid/1035831/Default.aspx
