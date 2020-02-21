The Signature Chefs Auction is a culinary showcase, featuring local and nationally renowned top culinary masters. This rare opportunity is made possible by participating chefs graciously donating their time and talent. Each tasting is thoughtfully created to tantalize the palette of even the savviest “foodie” and to highlight the chef’s unique and exceptional talents. Join Chairs Trey and Rebecca Bowen and Lead Chef, Patrick Ryan from Port Fonda for a night filled with excitement and great food! Taste gourmet dishes from Kansas City’s Top Chefs, bid on unique experiences from our Signature Chefs in the Live Auction, and exciting packages on the Big Board! Please visit us at marchofdimes.org/signaturechefs.
At March of Dimes, we believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Today we educate medical professionals and the public about best practices; we support lifesaving research; we provided comfort and support to families in NICUs; and we advocate for those who need us most, moms and babies. We are stronger and more committed than ever to guiding moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey. We are fighting for the smallest among us and advocating for their health each and every day. And we do so with the tools, technology and knowledge needed to build a brighter future for us all.
