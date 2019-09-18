The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer.
Each event is a non-competitive 3-5 mile walk that brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The events raise money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.
From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved ones lost. It's a day that shouldn't be missed and won't be forgotten.
The American Cancer Society depends on Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events to raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. And Making Strides events can't happen without people like you. Through your time, effort, and dedication, you're shining a light on the issue of breast cancer. By walking in an event, raising funds, volunteering or forming a team, you're helping the American Cancer Society find solutions through new treatments and support services. You're making a difference in the lives of so many. And for that we are grateful.
When: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2018
Registration: 7:30 a.m.
Walk: 9 a.m.
