It’s Blumapalooza 2019!
Saturday, Oct. 5, at StoneGate Motorplaza, 7800 W. 207th Street, Stilwell, KS 66223.
Blumapalooza is a fundraiser first, masked in a concert, silent auction, raffle and party!
Come hear local band Minor Rewind at 7 p.m. play classic and alternative rock followed by KC country star Noe Palma at 9:30 p.m. Both bands will crush it on the stage!
Your ticket is an all-inclusive pass to music, one of a kind auction and raffle items and refreshments. Food trucks and ATM will also be available for your convenience.
New to Blumapalooza this year will be music under the tent! It has rained every year we have had this event, and all units at Stonegate are occupied, so we will be having the music under a Circus Big-Top! Auction and raffle will again be happening in the model unit, with more fun things happening outside, and there are many more fun things in store!
About your host: Red, White and Bluma raises funds to help support local non-profits. These have included Folds of Honor, Warriors Ascent, Veterans Community Project, SAFE, Support Special Operations Services(SSOF), Eric Berry Foundation, Variety KC, and many others. During the break in the bands, Red White & Bluma partnered with local companies will be providing some Vets with transportation by giving away MULTIPLE vehicles!!!
Note from Bluma: Amazed and humbled that this is already year 6 of this event! If you have been before, no explanations are needed! If you have never been, here’s your chance to experience an amazing event! We're always adding new things each year. We have partied in a circus tent, experienced port-a-potties in the dark, stock cars and Bentleys, fastest sound and stage tear down in full monsoon, we've playoffs via satellite, and the stories continue! Regardless, the fun never ends and we raise money for great charities. Thank you for the continued support!
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blumapalooza-2019-tickets-66039274247?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete
