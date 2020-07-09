Foundation for Domestic Violence Prevention
Clothed in Confidence
Clothed in Confidence gives domestic violence survivors a safe platform from which to share their stories and receive support and encouragement from the community. Six of our models will reveal the life they left and what they have done to build a new life after abuse.
Your support of this event furthers our mission: through education we can significantly reduce future incidents of every type of domestic violence. To fulfill our mission we develop educational products designed to increase one's sense of self-worth, help them identify values and learn how to set boundaries.
Due to the COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually. Please join us on Thursday, October 1st – the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Clothed in Confidence – Hats and Heels Fashion Show
Date: Thursday, Oct. 1
Time: 7 p.m.
To see stories of survival.. head to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeIuxqnJz3XpTnWKEzM9Jw?view_as=subscriber
