Nov. 4 | Race for Dignity

5K Run/Walk to Raise Awareness for Giving the Basics and the huge local need for basic hygiene items in our community.
PLACE:
Frank A Theis Park
533 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard
Kansas City, MO US 64110
START TIME:
9:00am CST
END TIME:
12:00pm CST
PRICE:
$34.00 Race Fee + $4.28 SignUp Fee
REGISTRATION: Price increases to $40.00 after November 3, 2018 at 11:59pm CDT
More info: https://www.facebook.com/pg/RaceforDignity/about/?ref=page_internal
This race supports Giving the Basics which provides basic hygiene products to over 65 pantries, 186 schools, over 14 school districts and over 220,000 people per month.
Giving the Basics is a local nonprofit organization that supplies free personal care items that are not covered by food stamps or EBT. They are able to reach thousands of people in desperate need of these items through shelters, pantries, and low income schools that they serve every month.
What are the Basics?
The basics are human dignity products that are not covered by government assistance. They include: deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, toilet paper, Kleenex, baby wipes, diapers, incontinence pads, feminine hygiene products, soap, trash bags, dish-washing liquid, laundry soap, Ziploc bags, and cleaning solution.
Who needs the Basics?
Everyone! However, their products immediately impact low-income families with small children, students, battered women, veterans, seniors, former prisoners and the mentally ill. The products help children attend school feeling fresh so they feel comfortable in the learning environment and they assure adults have the dignity they need so they can gain employment.
