The Nurse of the Year Awards Gala is a black tie event honoring the dedication and commitment of the Kansas and Greater Kansas City medical community. Join us as we honor nursing excellence and pay tribute to the tireless efforts of nurses throughout the community. Over the course of 10 to 12 weeks, nurses are nominated by colleagues, supervisors or the families they have served. At a culminating awards event, the March of Dimes then celebrates the profession and recognizes the most outstanding nurses in 22 diverse categories, all while generating support for the March of Dimes mission to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects.
Nurse of the Year aligns perfectly with our mission and commitment to improving the lives of those affected by premature birth. The event follows a testimonial format and includes a broad array of award categories including, but not limited to, maternal and infant health. While celebrating and honoring outstanding nurses, guests are contributing to the March of Dimes’ vital mission. Please visit us at www.nurseoftheyear.org/greaterkansascity for more details.
At March of Dimes, we believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Today we educate medical professionals and the public about best practices; we support lifesaving research; we provided comfort and support to families in NICUs; and we advocate for those who need us most, moms and babies. We are stronger and more committed than ever to guiding moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey. We are fighting for the smallest among us and advocating for their health each and every day. And we do so with the tools, technology and knowledge needed to build a brighter future for us all.
