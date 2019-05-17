Compassion for patients, leadership in quality and patient safety and a role model in the health care setting, these are just a few of the qualities that describe great nurses.
Honor a deserving nurse by nominating them for the March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Awards.
Nurses will be honored at an awards gala on Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown in Kansas City.
From neonatal and pediatric care, to rural health and advance practice, these awards recognize the contributions that nurses make on a daily basis.
Say thank you to the thousands of nurses who make all of our lives a little easier.
Complete category details and nomination forms can be found by visiting www.nurseoftheyear.org/greaterkansascity.
The Signature Chef Auction
The Signature Chefs Auction is a culinary showcase, featuring local and nationally renown top culinary masters. This rare opportunity is made possible by participating chefs graciously donating their time and talent. As the one of the largest in the country, the Kansas City event has raised $2MM to date! Each tasting is thoughtfully created to tantalize the palette of even the savviest “foodie” and to highlight the chef’s unique and exceptional talents.
Amidst a lively party atmosphere, guests will enjoy exquisite cuisine, spirited cocktails and one-of-a-kind auction packages created by each of the chefs! Your company will reap the benefits of being associated with being associated with high-profile business and community leaders.
