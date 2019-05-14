Nov. 8 | Bingo and Boulevard for Beds

Join in support of Sleepyhead Beds by attending the 8th annual BINGO and BOULEVARD for BEDS Event on Nov. 8.
We'll be located this year at 28 Event Space, the Kansas City Room.
Sip on Boulevard Beer or a glass of wine, nosh on food by Lon Lane's Inspired Occasions, and play eight fun rounds of bingo, each with an awesome prize package.
This is a really fun, casual event which supports the annual operating costs of Sleepyhead Beds.
Sleepyhead Beds is a local non-profit organization funded entirely through community support.
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for children and their families by providing clean, reusable beds and bedding. We also contribute to the health and environment of our community by sanitizing beds and keeping them out of landfills.
Since 2010, KC area children and families have spent an estimated 2,482,000 nights on the 16,000+ mattresses distributed free of charge by Sleepyhead Beds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.