The Magic Tree Lighting Ceremony to Occur Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6pm
A Lee’s Summit holiday tradition, The Magic Tree will kick off its sixth holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony at 6pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The public is invited to take part in the ceremony and support this year’s chosen charity, Operation Toy Soldier.
For the 2019 season, The Magic Tree will benefit Operation Toy Soldier. Each visitor throughout the season is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the charity ran by Veteran’s Funeral Care. Toy donations will then be provided by Operation Toy Soldier to the children of local deployed and non-deployed Military personnel. Last year, The Magic Tree collected over 1,500 toys for donation to the charity.
Located at the intersection of View High Drive and I-470 in Lee’s Summit, MO, The Magic Tree celebrates the hope, goodness, and peace of the holiday season while serving as a unique photography setting, as well as a way to give back to those who are in need in the community. The tree will remain lit 24/7 through January 5, 2020.
For more information, please contact info@lsmagictree.com
