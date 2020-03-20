WHAT:
Black Excellence KC's efforts are to highlight areas of civic engagement, philanthropy, and individuals in their prospective fields that are making Kansas City a better place. The collective pool of resources we will have as a whole will contribute towards moving forward the greater Kansas City
areas for our minority communities. BXKC vision will strive to sustain, and retain longevity, with resources in our community while contributing towards a future for Kansas City. To learn more about BXKC please check us out here!
Come join Black Excellence KC as we host Quarter 2 with our friends in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters on the rooftop with live DJ, and refreshments (Weather Permitting). The purpose of our quarterly events is to connect, empower, and engage newly individuals, and professionals across all sectors in Kansas City. Come learn about Black Excellence KC, meet our leadership team, new faces, network, and fellowship with the community at large. BXKC & BBBS will do opening remarks, drawings, and information will be distributed for upcoming workshops, and events for the rest of the year. Please use the link below to RSVP to secure your spot, or make a donation which is encouraged.
“Black Excellence KC would like to thank KCTV5 for allowing us to promote, and engage with the Kansas City Community at large. KCTV5 is BXKC first partnership with our local station here in Kansas City. What a great way to link arms to promote civility in our city, and alongside Big Brothers Big Sisters”
- Kiona Sinks
BXKC Founder
WHEN:
Thursday, May 28th
Doors open at 5:00 PM
Parking is limited. Street parking is encouraged.
Carpooling is suggested with heavy attendance expected.
WHERE:
Big Brothers Big Sisters
1709 Walnut St, Kansas City MO
Rooftop - Check In will be on the first floor upon entrance
Ticket Link:
