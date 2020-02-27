Presented by The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC), the Memorial Day run was formerly the Amy Thompson Run for Brain Injury. It is one of the oldest runs in the Kansas City area and attracts close to 2,000 runners and spectators of all ages each year.
Why: This run focuses on the successes and challenges of those affected by brain injury. It celebrates their courage and their families’ determination to move forward after a brain injury. Every 18.5 seconds a brain injury occurs in this country. It is the number one cause of death and disability in children and young adults. Over 21,000 individuals in Kansas and the Greater KC area were affected by a brain injury last year.
Proceeds from the run help BIAKS-GKC (www.biaks.org) provide vital programming, including referral services, prevention programming, support and education for survivors, loved ones and brain injury professionals.
About the Run: Held in beautiful and historic Loose Park, the run includes a 10K, 5K, Walk for Thought and a Fun4kids event for 8 years old and younger. Participants in the 10K, 5K and Walk for Thought will receive a colorful high-tech race t-shirt. The 10K & 5K runs are chip timed and the 10K is certified. The Run is a family event with entertainment, music and great food. To register, go to www.biarun.org.
2020 Run Honoree: Terri Kern is the 2020 Run Honoree. On April 28th, 2008, Terri Kern, a devoted wife and busy mother of five, left her house for a routine jog in the neighborhood. In an instant, Terri’s life was forever changed. Terri was struck by a car while jogging, and she was thrown 35 feet into the air. The accident caused catastrophic injury to her carotid arteries resulting in diminished blood flow to the brain. After months in the hospital and inpatient rehabilitation, Terri was able to return home. Her struggle to regain mobility and resume her life continued for many months. In 2017 Terri and her husband Mike decided to write a book about their experiences-- Moving Mountains – Discovering Joy through Suffering. Through their book, they hoped to inspire other survivors of brain injury.
It’s been more than 10 years since the accident, and Terri still lives with daily challenges. Despite the remaining effects from the accident, Terri lives a full and blessed life today. She is a home maker, prayer warrior and avid volunteer. Terri participates in a support group for brain injury survivors and serves on various BIAKS-GKC committees.
2020 Walk for Thought Honorary Chair: This year BIAKS-GKC has designated Rachel Stotler Clasemann as Walk for Thought Honorary Chair. Rachel received a master’s in Occupational Therapy from Rockhurst University in 1999. In 2011, returning from seeing a patient where she was living in Omaha, Nebraska, Rachel was in a car accident that caused a severe brain injury. Today Rachel lives in a continuing care facility in Iowa and continually strives to “go the distance” to regain quality of life.
Register today: www.biarun.org. For more information, contact Bev Jacobson, BIAKS Development Director— 913-754-8883 x2, bjacobson@biaks.org.
