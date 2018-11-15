LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Santa is visiting the Magic Tree on Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m.
Bring your family and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes while celebrating the joy of the holiday season.
Plus, KC Dogs will have gourmet hot dogs available for purchase.
All season long, the Magic Tree is collecting toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier, a national charity that distributes donated toys to local deployed and non-deployed military personnel.
Be a part of this magic, and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate when you visit Santa!
