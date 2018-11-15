Over the years, the lighting of the tree has offered sentiments of hope, goodness, peace, and love as visitors enjoy the simple elegance of the tree, take advantage of the beautiful and unique photography setting, as well as give to those who are in need in our community.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Santa is visiting the Magic Tree on Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m.

Bring your family and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes while celebrating the joy of the holiday season.

Plus, KC Dogs will have gourmet hot dogs available for purchase.

Night with Santa

All season long, the Magic Tree is collecting toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier, a national charity that distributes donated toys to local deployed and non-deployed military personnel.

Be a part of this magic, and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate when you visit Santa!

