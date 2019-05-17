Hope House's mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence by providing safe refuge and supportive services that educate and empower those impacted by domestic violence. Hope House will advocate social change that protects and engenders a person's right to live a life free of abuse.
Walk, Run, Crawl or FLY! Wear your favorite superhero costume and join Hope House for our first 0.5K! The race won’t take long, but the party will continue with games, music, food, drinks and more!
The first 75 tickets sold will be entered in an exclusive raffle. The lucky winner will win two one-way Southwest airline tickets!
Saturday, June 15
3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Tiff n Jay's
700 NE Woods Chapel Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
Individual Ticket: $25
Includes: 1 drink ticket, 1 entry in to Heads & Tails game, “Official” 0.5K decal and food
Team of Four: $80
Includes: Entry into Team Obstacle Course Challenge, 1 drink ticket each, 1 entry in to Heads & Tails game each, “Official” 0.5K decal each, and food
Event activities:
The “0.5K Run” takes place at 4 p.m. YOU READ THAT CORRECT...0.5K!
Yard Games
Feats of agility and strength contests
Heads & Tails game
Selfie photo booth
Best costume contest
Raffle
Music
Billiards
Cash bar
This event will take place rain or shine and tickets are non -refundable.
Questions? Contact Anne Aubuchon at aaubuchon@hopehouse.net or 816-257-9328
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.