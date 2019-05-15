The 3rd ANNUAL GOLFING ‘FORE’ HEROES/HFUSA GOLF CLASSIC is the KC Metro Area’s premier golfing event in support of First-Responder SAFETY with 100% of the event proceeds going directly toward the purchase of basic personal protection and high-tech safety equipment for area Fire Fighters, Law Enforcement Officers and Emergency Medical Services Personnel.
Special event features include a full hot breakfast buffet and registration beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a very impactful opening program at 9:30 a.m. including memorial to fallen local First-Responders and more.
Play begins with a ‘shotgun’ start promptly at 10 a.m.
Play format is a 4-person scramble, best-ball, par-is-your-friend, no mulligans so the event plays quickly.
Tournament play is followed by awards and a buffet provided by EmChamas Brazilian Grille & Hawg Jaw BBQ.
There’s an extensive ‘silent’ auction and copious raffle prizes to be won throughout the event.
