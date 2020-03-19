Wish Fest is a community-wide event to celebrate local Make-A-Wish kids, families, volunteers, companies, and donors. Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere to celebrate the power of a wish! Hosted by the WishKC Young Professionals and Ward Parkway Center, the event features family-friendly activities, games, food, and more!
June 14, 2020
12:00 - 3:00 PM
Ward Parkway Pavilion
8600 Ward Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64114
We are so grateful for the support of the Kansas City community rallying around the Walk For Wishes over the past several years. After much consideration of costs, competition, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas decided to transition away from the Walk to refocus our efforts on engaging our generous Kansas City corporate and community partners in our mission through ways that are most meaningful to them.
The heartbeat of the KC Walk For Wishes was always the wish families. Those families, along with other community partners, will have the chance to continue fundraising to provide wishes to other families at the newly formed Wish Fest, just as they had done formerly through the Walk. The inaugural Wish Fest will celebrate all the hope and joy that a wish experience brings.
For more information please or to start your fundraising team please visit: http://site.wish.org/goto/wishfest
Email: knadeau@mokan.wish.org
Call: 913-293-7295
