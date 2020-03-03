Soroptimist International of Kansas City presents
A fun fundraiser to help Kansas City area women overcome financial adversity through supportive education and skills-training grants.
- A bargain shopper’s paradise offering hundreds of new and gently used purses (many designer brands) and other fashion accessories!
- Grab your friends for a fun afternoon of shopping, raffles, silent auctions and light refreshments.
- The event is free to the public and all proceeds go towards local Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards that aid Kansas City area women in need of financial assistance to support themselves and their families and improve their prospects for a brighter future.
When: Saturday, June 6, 2020 1:00-5:00 PM
Hosted by: KCTV5
Where: Gallery V Fine Arts, 4020 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
The Soroptimist International Live Your Dream Education & Training Awards are all about helping women who have faced obstacles on the path to living their dreams. Since 1972, the award has provided tens of thousands of women with cash grants to help them achieve their educational and career goals. Awards are first presented at the local Soroptimist chapter level, with opportunity for additional regional, national and international awards. Ultimately, a Live Your Dream Awards finalist has the potential to receive up to $16,000 to help offset tuition costs, purchase books, get transportation, or find reliable childcare so she can worry less about how to pay her bills and focus on reaching her dreams.
About Us
Soroptimist is an international women's volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Almost 95,000 Soroptimists in about 120 countries and territories contribute time and financial support to community-based and international projects that benefit women and girls. The Soroptimist International of Kansas City chapter is the sponsor of this “Power of the Purse” event which is designed to raise funds for their local Live Your Dream Award campaign.
Mission
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Core Values
Gender Equality: Women and girls live free from discrimination.
Empowerment: Women and girls are free to act in their own best interest.
Education: Women and girls deserve to lead full and productive lives through access to education.
Diversity & Fellowship: Women from varied backgrounds and perspectives work together to improve the lives of women and girls.
For more information about Soroptimist International of Kansas City, please visit http://kcsoroptimist.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.