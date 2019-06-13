The Whole Person offers a broad range of services to people with disabilities to increase their ability to perform day-to-day activities and reduce the need of support from family members, professional attendants or other care-giving services. Our services and programs build the confidence of these individuals and improve the many skills they need to live, learn and work in the Kansas City metro community.
Main Street Music Festival
Saturday, July 27, 11am-11pm
Washington Square Park, KCMO
The Whole Person’s Main Street Music Festival is a celebration of the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
This an exciting and family-friendly community event featuring the following throughout the day:
• Live bands & entertainment performances
• Vendors, crafters/makers
• Food trucks & Beverage Tent
• Kids Corner
• Organization booths and demonstrations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.