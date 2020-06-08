Join us and beat the heat this summer at our Midnight Run, the first race in our 2020 Race Series, The Midnight Run 5K/10K for Special Olympics. This event is presented by the Leawood Police Department, a participating agency in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas, and features a fast course through the streets of Leawood. Your participation will help raise money for Special Olympics and participants in both the 5K and 10K Run/Walk with finishers receiving a custom finishers medal! The medal will fit together with our Zombie Run medal on Oct 31st, so sign up for both for the ultimate medal and bonus swag!
RACE WEBSITE
Additional race information can be found at http://www.ksso.org/events.
PLACE
11721 Roe Ave.
Leawood, KS US 66211
