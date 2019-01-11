The seventh annual Battle of the Bean 5K will be held on Jan. 19 at 8 a.m.
The course starts and finishes at Foo’s Fabulous Café near 95th and State Line in Leawood and circles through the tree lined neighborhood to the north of Ranch Mart Shopping Center.
The overall male and female winners as well as the top three male and female finishers in each age group qualify for awards.
Packet pickup for the event will be at the KC Running Company stores in Leawood and Lee’s Summit on Jan. 18 from 2-6 p.m. and on race day at the race site from 7-8 a.m.
To register online to participate in the Battle of the Bean 5K, visit www.battleofthebean5K.com.
The Battle of the Bean 5K will once again partner with Happy Bottoms, Kansas City’s diaper bank.
Happy Bottoms acquires diapers through financial and in-kind donations from individuals and groups and provides them to area low income families with the help of over 50 partner agencies such as Mattie Rhodes, Hope House, Operation Breakthrough, ReStart, and others.
Diapers are not covered food stamps or government assistance programs such as SNAP.
Visit www.happybottoms.org for more information, to donate, or to volunteer with this organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.