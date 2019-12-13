SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020
Location
Shawnee Mission Park Lake
Theater in the Park Entrance
Organizer Contacts
Cougar Gray – grayc@ksso.org
Theme
#SayFreeze
Contests
Best Costume – individual and group – All Characters Welcome!
Top Fundraising – individual and group
Team with Most Participants
Event Details
Entry for the Polar Plunge is $75 and entry for the Polar Strut 5K is $30.
Participants can pay the entry fees or fundraise to cover the amounts. Of course we would love for you to raise as much money as possible for Special Olympics Kansas athletes! Every dollar you earn helps to keep more than 4,000 Kansas athletes with intellectual disabilities on the playing field throughout the year!
When you register for the Plunge or Strut online you can create your own fundraising webpage to share with friends and family through email and on social media!
Join us for the 2nd annual Mascot Race on the beach before the Plunge. Want to get your organization’s mascot involved? Contact event organizer Cougar Gray – grayc@ksso.org.
Registration Information
Click HERE to register!
Connect with us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/specialolympicskansas
WHY DO THE POLAR PLUNGE?
The simple answer is this: to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas – a non-profit that provides sports training and competition, leadership workshops and opportunities, and health/wellness screenings and programs to individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID) at NO COST to athletes and families.
People with ID are under-served in communities nationwide and Special Olympics works to meet the needs of this population and create communities of inclusion in Kansas and around the world.
The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kansas is the state’s largest fundraiser that aims to keep athletes with ID on the playing field all year round.
Join us in making a difference for individuals with ID in your community today and throughout the year by signing up to #SAYFREEZE
