SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Polar Plunge is an annual event that takes place each winter throughout the state to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.
This year, the KC Plunge will take place at the lake inside Shawnee Mission Park on February 16.
You can register as an individual or as part of a team.
Have a group of friends who love to do crazy things for a great cause? Gather them together and start a team today. Teams can have as few as two people or as many as you can find.
There will be a lot happening from a 5K to costume contests, vendors, the Official Swag Station and more.
Check out all of the details at plungeks.org/kc.
