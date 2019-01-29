American Legions' Post 19 of Gardner and Post 153 of Olathe proudly present the third annual Hold 'Em for Heroes charity event with all net proceeds benefiting the Veterans Community Project (VCP).
This fundraiser is a great and fun way to help eliminate veteran homelessness as it will have entertainment, high-end prize package raffles, a 50/50 cash raffle, live auctions, an all-you-can-eat taco bar, a full-service cash bar, a Bradley Fighting Vehicle to check out and of course a "Tiny Home" to tour.
The event will be held at American Legion Post 153 of Olathe beginning at 3 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Hold ‘Em for Heroes began three years ago as a way to celebrate Founder and Co-Chaiman Jeremy Bull's birthday.
Bull, a veteran himself, enlisted help from one of his friends that year, now Co-Chairman Robert Carver, and it has grown from pocket knives and flashlights as prizes to high-end raffle prize packages totaling well over $5,000.
The two now have over 20 volunteers working for this event and last year it raised over $12,000 for the Veterans Community Project. This year the goal is far higher.
Last year, Vincent Morales of the VCP attended the event in support and through conversation he and Jeremy realized they had been deployed several times together during their service to our country.
Their bond is key driver in the success of this event. Now with the full backing of the VCP, Bull and Carver intend to exponentially grow the event and it's charitable outcome in support of the same mission as the VCP -- to eliminate veteran homelessness.
The team of volunteers from Post 19 in Gardner and Post 153 in Olathe have been working hard to make this event the best yet.
All net proceeds from this event will be directly donated to the VCP.
Regardless of how much money is raised, the end goal is to help as many homeless veterans as possible. We hope to see a lot of people at this amazing event.
Can't attend but still want to support this event and the VCP? You can make a $10 donation by texting VETERAN to 27722.
Want to join this event as a sponsor?
Please email Bull at kansassoldier33@yahoo.com and he will get you the information you need.
