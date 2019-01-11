Join Hope House on Feb. 28 at Topgolf in Overland Park for an evening of Driving FORE! Hope, with Title Sponsor AWL!
In addition to competing for first place and bragging rights, golfers receive a round of game play, appetizers and two beverage tickets, and the opportunity to take home some great raffle items.
Your support benefits the many women, men and children affected by domestic violence, providing vital resources to give them the hope of a healthy, happy life, free from abuse.
Sponsorships and tickets available at https://hopehouse.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2019DrivingFOREHope/EventDetails/tabid/1012456/Default.aspx.
For additional information contact Anne Aubuchon at aaubuchon@hopehouse.net or call 816-257-9328.
