KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Lupus Research Alliance will honor former Kansas City Chiefs Priest Holmes at a Celebrity Roast & Toast on Dec. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium’s North Tower.
The Roast & Toast will be a spirited warm-up to the Chiefs Dec. 13 game against the San Diego Chargers.
Proceeds from the event will support research to improve treatments and drive toward a cure for lupus - a devastating autoimmune disease - as well as to advance the mission of The Priest Holmes Foundation, which aims to encourage education, enhance the lives of children and empower youth.
The dinner celebrates Holmes’ vast accomplishments as an NFL player and humanitarian. All-Star athletes and other VIPS invited to participate in the Holmes Roast & Toast include former Kansas City Chiefs’ players Dante Hall and Willie Roaf as well as former Coach Dick Vermeil.
Kansas City-area sports announcers will emcee the evening and Jazz for Good will provide musical entertainment.
Held at Arrowhead Stadium, the Holmes Roast & Toast begins at 6 p.m. with a VIP reception followed by a seated dinner and the Roast. A silent auction will feature items for a wide range of interests including wine, jewelry and sports memorabilia.
The public is invited to attend the Holmes Roast & Toast; sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For detailed information and tickets, please visit www.kclupusroast.org.
