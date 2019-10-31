This is the 6th year of 12ish Bars of Christmas, a pub crawl in Downtown Lee's Summit that benefits Hope House. Since the inception of this event it has raised over $60,000.00 and the plan is to continue to grow this charitable event year after year. Thanks to Budget Blinds and County Beverage Company, 100% of ticket sales goes directly to Hope House. This fun event is taking place on December 7th this year from 2 pm-10 pm and tickets sales begin on November 7, and will be $10.
Get your tickets early as this event does sell out!
Date: Saturday, Dec. 7
Hours: 2pm – 10pm
Tickets go on sale November 7th - $10 each
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/451924618736323/
