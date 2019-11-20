"Will Santa know where I am?"
This is a common question among kids in foster care. The holidays are tough for the more than 3,500 foster kids in the KC metro. With the generosity of donors like you, FosterAdoptConnect’s Give Joy Holiday Program works to ensure that every foster and adoptive family feels supported during the holidays.
Every kid deserves a childhood free of abuse and neglect within a family that offers love, stability, safety. As a non-profit built by foster and adoptive parents serving foster and adopted children and their families, we understand the unique needs of those impacted by child welfare. We work to make sure every child has a bright future in the home of a loving, safe, family.
FosterAdoptConnect works with children, youth, and families as they navigate the complexities of the child welfare system. With the help of innovative tools, a dedicated professional staff, and over 20 years of experience working in the Kansas and Missouri foster care systems, we’re equipped to connect children with families that provide love, healing, and stability for a brighter future.
FosterAdopt Connect actively monitors the changing needs of foster and adopted children and families within the community to identify gaps in available services. To fill these gaps, we search nationally and internationally for best practices to implement, and if none are available, we create innovative solutions to improve outcomes for the children and families we serve.
For more information or to donate: https://www.fosteradopt.org/event/givejoy/
