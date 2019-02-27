Walk For Wishes® is a community-wide Make-A-Wish® celebration of the more than 8,000 wishes that the local Make-A-Wish chapter has already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.
By participating in the Walk, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in Kansas City who are battling critical illnesses.
A wish experience can truly change a child's life, and you can help.
Event Date: April 27, 2019
Event Location: Kansas City Power and Light District — 50 E. 13th Street, Suite 200 Kansas City, MO 64106
Event Schedule: Registration 8:00 AM | Event Start Time 9:00 AM
Bring friends and family to enjoy the FREE Wish Zone with carnival games, bounce houses, food, dancing and fun!
Register at walkforwishesKC.com.
Learn more about the local Make-A-Wish chapter at mokan.wish.org.
