FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- March for Babies is March of Dimes’ premier fundraising event that benefits all babies – those born healthy as well as those who need help to survive and thrive.
Greater Kansas City March for Babies will be held on April 28 at Paige Field on the Sprint Campus in Overland Park.
More than 8,000 walkers will walk in support of March of Dimes’ fight for the health of all moms and babies.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. with live music, inflatables and fun for the whole family.
Superhero Sprint – a free fun run for kids ages 1-10 – will begin at 10:30 a.m. with participants receiving their own superhero cape.
Opening Ceremony will occur at 11 a.m. with the 1.5 mile walk immediately following.
After the walk, the fun will continue at Paige Field with food trucks, live music and inflatables.
To learn more and participate in this free event, visit www.marchforbabies.org/event/kansascity.
