Bra Couture KC 2019
Date: Friday, April 12
Time: 6 p.m. – VIP Experience
7 p.m. – General Admission
8 p.m. – Runway Show
Where: Signature Flight Support, 10 NW Richards Rd., TWA Museum at the Downtown Airport
Bra Couture KC’s annual event is a unique and fun auction showcasing eclectic work-of-art bras modeled by breast cancer survivors to celebrate their triumph over cancer.
It’s not about the bra ... it’s about the BRAVADO to walk a 92 foot runway and the survival journey that it represents. From shaken to surety; from fearful to fierce; from unsure to unflappable ... a million dollar feeling!
The VIP Experience:
During the VIP experience before the event, you’ll have exclusive access to artwork, work-of-art bras and other exclusive items. Guests will get to mingle with team members from Sporting KC, KC Chiefs and other local celebrities plus meet and enjoy food by celebrity chefs from Kansas City Original restaurants.
Art Walk:
The Bra Couture KC Art Walk features approximately 20 work-of-art bras that are available in a silent auction. Included in the Art Walk are more than 50 pieces of amazing artwork by local Kansas City artists in many different media such as ceramics, jewelry, metal work, paintings and others.
Bra Couture KC will receive donations form various artist for item purchased directly so shopping online and at the Art Walk will provide funds to cancer patients in need. Check back regularly as new artwork will be added as we countdown to the event.
The Fashion Show:
The “Top 15” Art Bras are modeled live on the runway with the top 10 designed art bras auctioned live by George Nigro. Every Art Bra comes with an amazing package which includes such things as trips, jewelry, a KC Night out, etc.
The Mission of Bra Couture KC is to provide life-empowering services to uninsured and underinsured individuals in the greater Kansas City are who have been touched by all cancers.
