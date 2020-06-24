Bra Couture KC’s annual event is a unique and fun auction showcasing eclectic work-of-art bras modeled by cancer survivors to celebrate their triumph over cancer.
It’s not about the bra….it’s about the bravado to walk a 100-foot runway and the survival journey that is represents. From shaken to surety; from fearful to fierce; from unsure to unflappable…..a million dollar feeling.
The V.I.P. Experience
During the V.I.P. experience before the event, you’ll have exclusive access to artwork, work-of-art bras, the Diamond Bra and special auction items only available in the VIP Party space. Guests will get to mingle with team members from Sporting KC, KC Chiefs and other local celebrities, plus meet and enjoy food by celebrity chefs from Kansas City Original restaurants.
Diamond Walk
The Bra Couture KC Diamond Walk features approximately artwork from prominent Kansas City artists, travel packages for local and far away travel experiences for you and your family, designer bags with amazing accompaniment treats, sports memorabilia with outstanding Royals, Chiefs, Sporting KC and KU items plus the Bra Couture KC Store.
The Runway Show and Auction
The “Top 12″ couture designed bras are modeled live on the runway are auctioned live by George Nigro. Every couture design comes with an amazing package that includes such things as trips, jewelry, a KC night out, etc.
The mission of Bra Couture KC is to provide life-empowering services to uninsured and underinsured individuals in the greater Kansas City area who have been touched by all cancers.
