KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to take on the Bills for their ticket to Super Bowl LV and fans are ready to cheer them on.
The Chiefs will be hitting the practice field, while the rest of us hit the liquor store and stock up on burgers and wings.
But what is the cost of gameday indulgence? Researchers at University of Missouri School of Medicine wanted to know.
The school recently provided more than a dozen men alcoholic drinks, burgers, chips and sweets to study their bodies reactions, and the results came as a surprise.
Each man ate more than 5,000 calories, increasing their blood glucose, insulin and fats called triglycerides.
All of the men maintained blood alcohol levels between 0.08 and 0.10 for five hours straight, but by the end, only nine participants had increased fat in the liver, five men actually showed a decrease, while one had no change.
Unexpectedly, the men with the highest liver fat, drank about 90 percent less than their drunker counterparts, while tending to choose food over drink.
"A potential explanation of these findings is that high carbohydrate consumption may have a greater impact on liver fat than alcohol in some people," said Dr. Elizabeth Parks, a professor of nutrition and exercise physiology. "It may be that limiting meal carbohydrates may protect the liver."
The study does not suggest it is safer to binge drink without eating however, Dr. Parks added that "given the high prevalence of overconsumption of food and alcohol in the U.S., further studies are needed in a larger population."
You can read the full study published in ScienceDirect by clicking here.
