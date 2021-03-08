Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, have tested positive for Covid-19, the president's office said in a statement Monday.
The Assads were in "stable condition" and planned to self-isolate for two or three weeks, the statement said.
Syria has recorded at least 45,879 positive Covid-19 cases and 2,023 total deaths based on cumulative numbers of multiple local medical authorities, but a full picture of the outbreak in the country has been difficult to get.
Damascus received its first shipment of vaccines on March 1 from an unnamed "friendly" country, according to Syria's state news agency. The name and quantities of the vaccines were not mentioned in the statement.
Other territories in Syria, including rebel-held and Kurdish-held locations, have not received vaccines yet.
Assad has been repeatedly accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Syria's decade-long ongoing war. His government in Damascus has denied the charges.
The British-born wife of the Syrian president is a high-profile figure who has stood by Assad throughout the civil war. In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has since recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.