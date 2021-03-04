WICHITA, KS (AP/KCTV) - A Wichita woman and her dog are recovering after both were attacked by a man with a large sword. Police say 41-year-old James Brown stabbed and cut his girlfriend and her dog on Tuesday. Brown now faces attempted second-degree murder charges and a charge of cruelty to animals. Police say Brown's 41-year-old girlfriend suffered severe cuts to her hand and back when she was attacked with a 5- to 6-foot sword during an argument. Brown is also accused of stabbing her dog several times before fleeing. Police arrested him on Wednesday. The woman and the dog are both expected to make a full recovery.
Sword wielding man attacks girlfriend and her dog
- Brad Stephens
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Tags
Brad Stephens
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Updated
Some people who received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are discovering it comes with new side effects.
- Updated
The IRS has already received nearly 35 million tax returns this year. A local tax expert warns there could be some unexpected surprises related to impacts from the coronavirus.
- Zoe Brown, Chris Oberholtz, Abby Dodge
- Updated
A family is now planning a funeral for two young boys and their father after deputies found their bodies on Monday.
- Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
If you are unsure if there are perks for sharing a name with a large organization, just ask Chase Banks.
- Joe Chiodo
- Posted
KCTV5 continues to answer your good questions about the coronavirus.
A woman who found a photo of an unknown family in a used book is now mailing it back to surviving members with the help of Twitter
- By Kelsie Smith, CNN
- Updated
Every few years, a New York City woman took a moment to admire the family photo tucked away on her shelf -- but it wasn't a photo of her own family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.