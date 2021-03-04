WICHITA, KS (AP/KCTV) - A Wichita woman and her dog are recovering after both were attacked by a man with a large sword.  Police say 41-year-old James Brown stabbed and cut his girlfriend and her dog on Tuesday. Brown now faces attempted second-degree murder charges and a charge of cruelty to animals.  Police say Brown's 41-year-old girlfriend suffered severe cuts to her hand and back when she was attacked with a 5- to 6-foot sword during an argument. Brown is also accused of stabbing her dog several times before fleeing. Police arrested him on Wednesday. The woman and the dog are both expected to make a full recovery.

