Montgomery County, Maryland (WJZ) -- Police are investigating after someone found a swastika carved into a tree in a park in Montgomery County on Wednesday.
U.S. Park Police said the carving, which has since been removed, was found in the Hillwood Manor section of Sligo Creek Valley Park.
A disturbing carving of a swastika was found on a tree on 2/24/21 in the Hillwood Manor section of Sligo Creek Valley Park near the county line. It has been removed. Anyone with information please contact Park Police Investigations at 301-929-2748 or Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org pic.twitter.com/HkVjvYYv2T
— Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) February 24, 2021
They’re asking anyone with information to call police at 301-929-2748 or email Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.
