KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A competency hearing date is set for June 14 for suspected serial killer Fredrick Scott.
Scott is charged with killing six people including five men and one woman.
The homicides started in August 2016 and ended after Scott’s arrest in August 2017.
Many of the victims were shot on or near the Indian Creek Trail.
The Assistant General Counsel Missouri Department of Mental Health told a judge Friday that Scott “pretty much always refuses medication which doesn’t help anyone’s mental status.”
She told the court Scott is a priority because “everyone wants this case to move forward considering the gravity of this case and his behaviors.”
Evaluations from a doctor for Scott’s defense and a doctor from the Missouri Department of Mental Health have provided conflicting mental competency evaluations to the court.
An evidentiary hearing will be held on June 14 during Scott’s mental competency hearing at 1 p.m.
