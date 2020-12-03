(KCTV- Kansas City) Fredrick Scott is charged with killing 6 people. Most of the victims were found shot and killed near the Indian Creek trail.
5 of the victims were older white men who appear to be targeted at random.
More than three years has rolled by since Scott’s arrest.
He’s now at Fulton Correctional receiving mental health treatment.
A court hearing on Thursday revealed he’s taking psychotropic medication. The specific medication is used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
Scott is far from an ideal patient. The Department of Mental Health representative told the court he’s taking his medication only about half of the time and getting into fights with other patients.
She indicated his evaluation will likely take longer than the traditional 6 months it takes due to COVID and the fact that the Department of Mental Health is just overwhelmed.
The string of killings baffled KCPD for months. Prosecutors charged Scott based on DNA and surveillance video taken near a crime scene.
Scott had reported guns stolen. Investigators say those were the murder weapons.
Victim’s families had already spoken out about the legal delays and described today’s court hearing and disappointed and frustrating.
