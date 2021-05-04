The suspect who was shot and wounded by law enforcement in a standoff just outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, on Monday has died, the FBI said.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, died after being transported to a hospital, the FBI said in a statement Tuesday. Additional details were not provided.
The suspect initially drove up to the CIA's gates late Monday morning and made statements suggesting there was a bomb in their vehicle, according to a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the incident, touching off an hours-long standoff.
